Navi Mumbai: Boundary Wall of Residential Building in Airoli Collapses Due to Soil Erosion; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

A boundary wall of a residential society in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, collapsed in the early hours of Thursday, July 3, due to soil erosion caused by heavy rainfall. The incident occurred in Shiv Prasad Society located in sector 20 at an adjacent construction site. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The incident was reported to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMC) after which the official of the local civic body visited the site to conduct the investigation and to find the exact reason behind the collapse.

NMC Ward Officer Sunil Kathole said that no action has been taken for those responsible for the incident, and a report has been submitted to the municipal commissioner for action. "We have issued a notice to those responsible and submitted a report to the commissioner," Kathole told the news agency IANS.

The tragedy was recorded on the society’s CCTV camera and has been shared multiple times on social media. The viral video, recorded by the surveillance camera on July 3 at 4:50 a.m., captures the moment a society wall with a grill installed on top suddenly collapses on the other side. The footage also shows parked bikes being crushed under the fallen wall, indicating significant financial losses for both the vehicle owners and society.