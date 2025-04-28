Navi Mumbai Builder Suicide Case: 2 Police Officers Arrested Over Drug Cartel Links

The Navi Mumbai police Monday arrested two of its personnel in connection with a narcotics case in which it had earlier recorded the statement of builder Gurunath Chichkar, who allegedly died by suicide on Friday. Chichkar, in a purported suicide note, alleged harassment by officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Navi Mumbai police, and said it forced him to take the extreme step. While the NCB had alleged that Chichkar’s son Naveen, based in London, was the mastermind of an international drug racket and registered a case against him, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai booked his younger son Dheeraj, who is also on the run. A senior officer of the Navi Mumbai police confirmed that two police personnel were arrested in connection with the case. “Two people were arrested earlier in this case. The names of the two officers came up while questioning them,” an officer said.

Gurunath Chichkar (50) shot himself on Friday morning at his office, which is in the same building where he resides. A builder by profession, Chichkar left a note behind mentioning his frustration with the investigating agencies that had been summoning him after his elder son, Naveen, was found to be involved in drug cases. Chichkar used a 9mm pistol to shoot himself at around 7 am on the ground floor of his building. In a three-page letter that he typed, addressed to NCB, he mentioned his struggles of how he reached Mumbai and how he turned into a builder with hard work, and it was around five years back, that he learnt that his elder son was involved in a drug cartel, which broke him completely. He said that when his younger son was named, it was unbearable for him. He further mentions that his wife and his younger son had nothing to do with the drug cartels. Meanwhile, the police sources have confirmed that one of his sons was operating the drug cartel from Malaysia, and the two policemen were a part of the cartel. The builder said some men, claiming to be from influential backgrounds, acted as agents and repeatedly approached him demanding Rs 10 crore to settle all the cases against his sons. The letter further mentioned that if he had made such illegal money, he would have settled the cases.



