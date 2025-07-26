Navi Mumbai: Car Following Google Maps Falls Into Creek in Belapur, Woman Rescued (Watch Video)

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (July 26, 2025): A woman’s car plunged into a creek at Belapur in Navi Mumbai around 1 a.m. Friday after she followed a route shown on Google Maps. The coastal security police rescued her in time. A crane was later used to recover the car from the water. The woman was driving to Ulwe while using Google Maps. Instead of taking the main route over the Belapur creek bridge, she followed a road shown on the map below the bridge. This path took her straight to the Dhruv Tara jetty. There was no safety barrier, so the car went off the edge and fell into the creek.

Watch Video Here:

The incident happened close to a coastal security police outpost. Officers saw the car fall and rushed to the scene. They rescued the woman using a patrol boat and a rescue boat. She escaped with no serious injuries.

Police said the woman told them she had been following Google Maps and did not realise the route ended at the jetty.

Accidents caused by GPS misdirection have been reported in several parts of the country. The timely presence of police near the jetty helped save the woman’s life.