Navi Mumbai Cat Show: Over 1,000 Participants, Five International Judges at Cat Expo India 2025

The largest cat show was organised at Cidco Bhavan in Navi Mumbai under the Cat Expo India 2025. Over 1,000 people participated with their cats, and thousands of visitors from across the country attended the event. The show also provided an opportunity for people to adopt cats, making it a popular and well-attended event on Sunday, May 26.

Also Read | Pune: Over 300 Cats Found in Unhygienic Conditions in Hadapsar Apartment.

The event organiser said over 650 cats of different breeds participated in the event held at Cidco Bhavan. "In Navi Mumbai, we hosted the world’s largest cat show. Over a thousand cats were on display here, with 650 cats actually participating in the show, judged by five international judges. There are 97 such events held across India," event organiser Shakir Pathan told the news agency IANS.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: A cat show was organized at Cidco Bhavan, attracting around 1,000 participants with their cats. Thousands of visitors from across the country attended the event. The show also provided an opportunity for people to adopt cats, making it a popular and… pic.twitter.com/j0SFwYJce5 — IANS (@ians_india) May 25, 2025

"Cat keeping and the hobby of cat ownership are growing rapidly," he added. Over 650 cats from breeds like Persian, Bengal and Maine Coon was judged by five international judges. Indian stray cats, now recognised as 'Indimau,' were also part of the show.