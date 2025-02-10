Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Demolishes Unauthorised G+3 RCC Construction in Ghansoli

The Anti-Encroachment Department of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) demolished a ground plus three-story unauthorised RCC building in Ghansoli last week. Despite prior instructions to halt construction, the builders continued their work, leading to the action.

The illegal construction was located in Sector 16 in Ghanoli. The first was a 48.5 sq. meter unauthorised RCC building being developed on Survey Number 116.

CIDCO had issued a written notice under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act, Section 54(1), a few days prior, directing the developers to cease construction. However, the developers ignored the notice and continued building.

On February 6 evening, CIDCO’s Anti-Encroachment Department, under the supervision of Chief Controller Dr. Jagannath Veerkar and Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengde, executed the demolition with the help of three Poclain machines. The operation was carried out under strict security measures to ensure effective enforcement of the demolition.