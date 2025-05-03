Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Extends NAINA Hearing Deadline to May 30 for Landowners

In a major announcement for thousands of landowners, the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) has extended the deadline for hearings under the Navi Mumbai International Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project to May 30, 2025. The extension is aimed at ensuring that landowners who missed earlier notices or could not participate in hearings get another opportunity to present their claims.

CIDCO was appointed as the Special Planning Authority for NAINA on January 10, 2013, with a mandate to drive planned and sustainable urban development around the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The success of NAINA is considered critical for Maharashtra’s future urbanization and economic growth.

So far, CIDCO has proposed 12 urban planning projects under NAINA. Of these, Projects No. 1 and 2 have received final approvals, while Projects No. 3 to 7 have been granted preliminary approvals. Hearings for Projects No. 8 to 12, which began in December 2024, are now in their final stages.

CIDCO is also running a widespread public awareness campaign to encourage landowner participation. All concerned landowners are requested to visit the NAINA office at Tower No. 10, CBD-Belapur Railway Station Complex, 7th Floor, Navi Mumbai, between 11 AM and 5 PM on working days, carrying the necessary documents.

With this move, CIDCO aims to ensure transparency, fairness, and efficient implementation of one of the state’s most ambitious urban development programs. The extended deadline offers landowners a crucial window to engage with the planning process and secure their interests.