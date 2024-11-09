Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery 2024: Over 75,000 Applications Received for Mass Housing Scheme; Check Last Date and Necessary Documents for Online Registration

With just three days left to apply for CIDCO’s Mass Housing Scheme, the planning agency has already received over 75,000 applications. CIDCO launched the 'My Preferred CIDCO Home' scheme on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, offering 26,000 homes. The deadline for online registration is November 11.

According to CIDCO officials, many homebuyers will apply in the last three days. Many of the homebuyers are lining up all the necessary documents required for applying. Apart from income proof, a domicile certificate is mandatory for applying, said a CIDCO official.

The homes are available for two income groups: Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG). However, the prices of these homes have not yet been disclosed, confusing prospective buyers.

On the scheme's first day, 12,400 applications were submitted online within 24 hours, and CIDCO’s marketing department expects record-breaking registration numbers.

CIDCO is constructing 67,000 homes across various suburbs of Navi Mumbai, with 26,000 homes from the first phase now open for buyers. Of these, around 13,000 homes are located in Taloja. However, the response to homes in Taloja has been lower due to issues like inadequate water supply, air pollution, and limited transport options apart from the metro. These homes are based on the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) concept, emphasizing proximity to railway stations, bus stops, and metro stations. CIDCO anticipates a high number of applications due to this focus on connectivity.

Key details of the scheme:

- The scheme is available to EWS and LIG groups, with the added benefit of subsidies under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

- More information can be found on CIDCO's official website: [https://cidcohomes.com](https://cidcohomes.com).