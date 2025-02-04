Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery 2024 Result Date: Draw for 'My Preferred CIDCO Home' Housing Scheme for 26,000 Flats to Be Announced

City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) has announced the date for the draw or result for its 'My Preferred CIDCO Home' housing scheme on February 15, 2025. CIDCO's 26,000 flats scheme was announced on the occasion of Dussehra festival last year. Over 1,60,000 applications were received on the last date of registration and filling up application form.

The flats are available in Vashi, Bamandongri, Kharkopar, Kharghar (W), Kharghar (Pu) (Taloja), Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, Panvel and Kalamboli nodes in Navi Mumbai. Earlier, CIDCO promised that these flats would be available at affordable rates. n view of the growing response, CIDCO has also extended the deadline for the submission of applications thrice. The last date for filing nominations was December 26. The last date for filing the deposit was January 31.

"Thank you very much to all applicants! Due to your overwhelming response, the first phase of the My Choice CIDCO House project has been successfully completed. The draw will be published on the website on February 15, 2025. For more information, visit https://cidcohomes.com," CIDCO posted on its official X account.

Meanwhile, CIDCO initially did not disclose the house prices, but they were later announced. CIDCO had advertised the scheme as an affordable housing option for the common man. However, when the prices were revealed, many applicants were shocked.

Houses priced at Rs 42 lakh were allocated for individuals earning around Rs 50,000 per month, leading to widespread dissatisfaction. As a result, many applicants withdrew from the process and chose not to pay the deposit. Private builders offer homes at similar prices, often with additional amenities, raising the question of why one should buy a CIDCO house in such a situation.

Due to these concerns, only 15,000 applicants had paid the deposit on 26,000 available houses as of the previous day.

House Prices Under CIDCO Lottery 2024

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

Taloja Sector 28 – Rs 25.1 lakh

Taloja Sector 39 – Rs 26.1 lakh

Kharghar Bus Depot – Rs 48.3 lakh

Bamandongri – Rs 31.9 lakh

Kharkopar 2A, 2B – Rs 38.6 lakh

Kalamboli Bus Depot – Rs 41.9 lakh

Low-Income Group (LIG)

Panvel Bus Terminus – Rs 45.1 lakh.

Kharghar Bus Terminus – Rs 48.3 lakh.

Taloja Sector 37 – Rs 34.2 lakh – ₹46.4 lakh.

Mansarovar Railway Station – Rs 41.9 lakh.

Khandeshwar Railway Station – Rs 46.7 lakh.

Kharkopar East – Rs 40.3 lakh.

Vashi Truck Terminal – Rs 74.1 lakh.

Kharghar Station Sector 1 – Rs 97.2 lakh.