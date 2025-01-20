Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery: Authority Clarifies No Orders from Maharashtra Govt to Reduce Prices of 'My Preferred CIDCO Homes' Scheme

CIDCO’s Joint Managing Director, Shantanu Goyal, clarified that the state government has not issued any orders to reduce the prices of homes under the ‘My Preferred CIDCO Homes’ scheme. He emphasized that the homes under this scheme are already priced to be affordable for the general public.

Earlier, Sanjay Shirsat, former president of CIDCO had assured that the matter would be addressed at the CIDCO board level. He also mentioned plans to meet with the Chief Minister and Minister of Urban Development to discuss the possibility of reducing home prices.

Goyal reiterated that CIDCO homes are priced affordably, especially when compared to those offered by private developers. He also highlighted the ongoing construction of a flyover that will connect the Taloja and Kharghar suburbs. The flyover, expected to be completed next year, will reduce travel time between Kharghar and Taloja to just 10 minutes, making Taloja more accessible and potentially earning the nickname ‘Kharghar East.’

In addition to affordable housing, Goyal noted that residents will enjoy various amenities, including gyms, parking, and gardens. He assured that there will be no maintenance charges for the first two years.

Goyal also underscored CIDCO’s commitment to high-quality construction and transparency in all its processes, ensuring no hidden fees. He encouraged citizens to buy their dream homes and settle in Navi Mumbai, a thriving economic hub.

According to CIDCO's pricing, homes for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) range from Rs 25.1 lakh to Rs 41.9 lakh, while the Low-Income Group (LIG) category is priced between Rs 40.3 lakh and Rs 97.2 lakh, depending on the flat size.

However, the prices in prime locations like Kharghar and Vashi have raised concerns due to their high costs. For instance, an LIG flat with a 322 sq. ft. carpet area near the Truck Terminal in Vashi is priced at Rs 74.1 lakh, while an LIG flat with a 540 sq. ft. carpet area near Kharghar Railway Station is priced at Rs 97.2 lakh.