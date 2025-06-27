Navi Mumbai Civic Body Collects Rs 212 Crore Property Tax Early in Financial Year 2025-26

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected ₹212 crore in property tax so far in the financial year 2025–26, thanks to a series of citizen-centric and tech-driven initiatives launched under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde.

Over 2 lakh property owners have received doorstep delivery of property tax bills this year. Many have taken advantage of the 10% early payment discount available until June 30. The corporation's new approach includes several innovations such as:

*Bill delivery by women from self-help groups (SHGs), creating employment opportunities and promoting financial empowerment

*KYC data collection and updates via mobile apps

*Availability of tax bills and grievance redressal through WhatsApp chatbot

*Widespread promotion of digital payment platforms and UPI options including GPay, PhonePe, Paytm, debit/credit cards, and NMMC’s official portal

With over 3.5 lakh properties in Navi Mumbai, the early and efficient delivery of bills, along with simplified digital payment systems, has significantly accelerated revenue collection. In a remarkable achievement, over 50% of properties received bills within just 30 days—compared to last year—helping the corporation achieve ₹212 crore in record time.

A special campaign using hoardings, digital boards, advertisements, and jingles at traffic signals helped raise awareness about the 10% discount, generating enthusiastic participation from property owners.

Additionally, the WhatsApp chatbot launched by NMMC (send “Hi” to 8291920504) enables citizens to receive their bills in just four simple steps and pay online instantly.

Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has appealed to all taxpayers to take advantage of the digital facilities and make payments before June 30 to avail the 10% rebate. “These initiatives are not only making systems more transparent and citizen-friendly but are also contributing to the city’s overall development,” he said.