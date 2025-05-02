Navi Mumbai: Civic Chief Inspects Sewage Treatment Plant in Belapur, Sets July 31 Deadline

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing construction of a 7.50 MLD (million liters per day) capacity tertiary sewage treatment plant at Sector-12, CBD Belapur, under the Central Government’s AMRUT 2.0 scheme. The commissioner directed officials to speed up the work and ensure completion within the stipulated deadline.

City Engineer Shirish Aradwad, Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde, and other senior officials were present during the visit.

The ambitious project, now in its final stages, aims to recycle wastewater for non-potable uses across the Belapur division, including watering public gardens, tree belts, road medians, and providing recycled water on demand to housing societies for car washing, landscaping, and construction purposes.

As part of the project, a 23-kilometer-long pipeline is being laid, of which 21 kilometers have already been completed. Commissioner Shinde instructed that all construction work be wrapped up by May 31, 2025, followed by trial runs, with final project completion by July 31, 2025.

Additionally, the commissioner ordered the demarcation of the entire project site and the construction of a protective boundary wall around it. He also emphasized the need for roadside tree plantations near the project area.

Officials say the project will significantly reduce the use of potable water for non-drinking purposes, contributing to water conservation and aligning with Navi Mumbai’s environmental sustainability goals under the AMRUT 2.0 initiative.