Navi Mumbai: Civic Chief Orders Fast-Tracking of Sewage and Water Projects

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has directed officials to expedite critical infrastructure works under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, with a special focus on sewage treatment and water management projects. During a recent inspection tour across Vashi and Koparkhairane, Dr. Shinde reviewed the progress of multiple sewage treatment plants (STPs) and the holding pond at Sector 19 in Koparkhairane.

Accompanied by City Engineer Shirish Aradwad, Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde, and other senior officials, the Commissioner visited STP construction sites in Vashi Sectors 3, 12, and 28. He emphasized the importance of completing the work on a war footing while ensuring adherence to quality standards. Since the projects fall under the centrally-sponsored AMRUT 2.0 initiative, Dr. Shinde stressed the need to meet all deadlines set by the government.

During his visit to Sector 19, Koparkhairane, Dr. Shinde also inspected the ongoing holding pond development and the adjoining sewage disposal facility. He instructed officials to start planning for the maintenance and upkeep of the plant even before the project is completed. Highlighting the location's popularity among citizens, he suggested introducing recreational amenities like boating, which could generate revenue to support the long-term maintenance of the facility.

The inspection also included a review of the underground and elevated water reservoir work at Vashi Sector 10. The Commissioner called for quick completion of these works and directed that preparations for water distribution testing begin immediately.

“Water supply and sewage management are key civic services. These projects must be executed in a way that ensures timely benefits to the public,” Dr. Shinde stated.

The Commissioner’s proactive inspection is part of NMMC’s broader efforts to strengthen urban infrastructure and enhance service delivery across the city.