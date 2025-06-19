Navi Mumbai: Civic Chief Reviews Flood Mitigation Measure at Dharan Lake After Belapur Waterlogging

Navi Mumbai: Following the severe waterlogging in low-lying areas of Sector 4, 5, 6, and 11 in CBD Belapur during the high tide and heavy rainfall on May 26, 2025, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde had conducted a late-night emergency inspection at Dharan Lake and issued immediate flood mitigation instructions.

Acting on the Commissioner’s orders, the engineering department implemented several emergency measures. To assess the effectiveness of these actions and ensure sustainable long-term solutions, Dr. Shinde inspected the Dharan Lake site once again today for a detailed review.

During the inspection, Dr. Shinde examined the pumping house where an additional water extraction pump had been installed on the night of the incident. A backup generator has also been deployed, and the construction of a new pump house is being fast-tracked.

LokmatTimes.com had reported the root cause of the flooding — a temporary bund constructed to prevent high tide seawater from entering the holding pond had inadvertently blocked rainwater from draining into the sea during the downpour. Civic authorities reportedly failed to dismantle the bund in time, causing the holding pond to overflow and flood adjacent city areas.

Dr. Shinde was accompanied during the inspection by City Engineer Shirish Aradwad, Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde, Zone 1 Deputy Commissioner Somnath Potre, and other senior civic officials.

With water from four different streams flowing into the Dharan Lake, the Commissioner has instructed that the surrounding terrain be leveled to increase the lake’s holding capacity. He also emphasized the need for regular desilting near the pipe outlets close to the flap gate wall to ensure uninterrupted water discharge and prevent future blockages.