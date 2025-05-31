Navi Mumbai: Civic Workers Cause Power Outage After Drilling Into Live Electric Cable in Vashi

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking lapse of safety protocols, civic workers in Vashi’s Sector-28 were caught drilling into a live electric cable while working on a stormwater drain, causing a mild explosion and power outage in the area.

Alert volunteers from the Human Chain forum discovered the workers operating a drill machine without any safety gear. “This could have cost lives, as the workers were at risk of electric shock,” said Human Chain convenor B N Kumar, who immediately alerted City Engineer Shirish Aradwad. The civic official assured an inquiry, noting that the Municipal Corporation has a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that all contractors are required to follow.

Local resident and Human Chain volunteer Madhu Shankar said she was alarmed by a loud noise followed by a sudden power cut. “I rushed downstairs and found the workers unable to show any work permit,” she said. Following Kumar’s advice, she promptly contacted the police and MahaDiscom officials.

Kumar added that the workers claimed to be operating on behalf of a former corporator, who failed to respond to messages sent to him. “It’s shocking that they were unaware of a power cable running beneath the pavement,” he said.

According to Shankar, regulations mandate the presence of a MahaDiscom safety officer at such worksites—a rule that was clearly flouted.

“It’s appalling that contractors are ignoring basic safety norms and endangering lives,” Kumar stated. He called for strict accountability, warning that such negligence could result in serious injuries or fatalities.

Describing the incident as an eye-opener, the Human Chain forum urged the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to enforce greater vigilance, as safety violations are becoming increasingly common at civic work sites.