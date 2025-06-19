Mumbai: Commuters Struggle at Roofless Badlapur Station Amidst Heavy Rains

Commuters at Badlapur railway station are facing serious inconvenience due to ongoing development work on Platform No. 3, especially during the monsoon season. As part of the construction of a new, wider foot overbridge, the platform's overhead shed has been removed. This has left passengers with no protection from the rain, forcing them to either get drenched or juggle umbrellas while rushing to catch their trains. The situation has gone beyond control

Slow Progress Adds to Commuters’ Troubles

Development work at the station has been underway for the past two years, but the pace has been sluggish. The incomplete work is now causing daily disruption. With no roof over nearly half of the platform, passengers must run for shelter or stand exposed to the rain while waiting for trains.

Safety Concerns on the Platform

The area excavated for the footbridge foundation has left mounds of soil scattered across the station premises. These muddy patches have become slippery, increasing the risk of passengers slipping and getting injured. The new home platform was expected to ease crowding by allowing boarding and alighting from both sides of the train. However, with Platform No. 1 closed, all passengers are being directed to the home platform, adding to congestion and confusion. Station Manager Dhanashree Gode confirmed that the lack of shelter and the resulting hardships faced by commuters have been reported to senior railway officials.

Urgent Need for Temporary Arrangements

During heavy rainfall, passengers are forced to stand with umbrellas and then quickly fold them while boarding, creating chaos and safety risks.

Given the current pace of construction, railway authorities have issued a deadline of December for the contractor to complete the work.

Pillar construction for the new footbridge and installation of escalators is currently underway on Platform No. 3, which led to the removal of the metal roofing.

With the onset of monsoon, erecting a temporary shed has become essential to ensure passenger safety. Construction activity has also created potholes and waterlogging on the platform, heightening the risk of accidents.

