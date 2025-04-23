Navi Mumbai: Couple Booked for Indulging in Sexual Act on NMMT Bus After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A case has been registered against a boy and a girl after a viral video of them indulging in a sexual act inside an Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus went viral, at Kamothe. The incident was reported last week. The video was shot by another bus commuter. According to the official report, the incident of this public indecency occurred around 5:45 pm on a Panvel to IGPL Company (Taloja MIDC) bus. The bus was bearing registration number MH 43 H 5332. The conductor, Jalindar Jadhav, was present on the bus. When he noted the couple, he halted the bus at the Kalamboli Circle traffic signal.

"Two young people were observed sitting on seats inside the bus: an unnamed woman, who was about 19 years old, and a young male, who was about 20 years old. They allegedly engaged in obscene behaviour in public while partially undressed. It is believed that another bus traveler who happened to be passing by recorded the footage," senior police inspector Vimal Bidave from Kamothe police station said.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai: Couple Caught Having Sex Inside Moving NMMT Bus

A criminal case has been registered against the unidentified individuals under section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for indulging in an obscene act in a public area, along with sections of the Maharashtra Police Act. The case has been registered based on the contents of the video, and after a complaint was filed by the bus conductor.

Vimal Bidave from Kamothe police station said, "We are investigating and trying to trace the accused in this case."