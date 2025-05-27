Navi Mumbai Couple Traced and Fined ₹2,000 Each For Having Sex In Civic Bus, After Video Goes Viral

The couple captured in a viral video engaging in public indecency aboard an NMMT bus last month has been identified and traced by Kamothe police. The incident, which garnered widespread attention online, has resulted in a fine for both individuals. The 21-year-old woman, a resident of Kalamboli, works as a lab assistant, while the 23-year-old man, from Rasayani, is employed as a delivery boy at the same laboratory. Kamothe police successfully located the duo after meticulously reviewing CCTV footage from various points along the Panvel route. A key breakthrough came when footage revealed where the couple got off the bus, enabling authorities to track them down.

The incident occurred in April when a video surfaced online showing the two engaging in a sexual act inside NMMT bus MH 43 H 5332. The bus was reportedly stopped at the Kalamboli Circle traffic signal at the time, and another commuter from a passing Volvo bus filmed the scene. The transport department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation filed a complaint, prompting police to register a case under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for obscenity in a public place, along with relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Senior Police Inspector Vimal Bidave confirmed that the couple was aware the video had gone viral, but their families remained unaware until officers visited their homes during the investigation. The woman, reportedly emotionally disturbed by the fallout, received counseling support from the police before being presented in Panvel court alongside the man. The court subsequently imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each on the pair as a penalty for public indecency.

