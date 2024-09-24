Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests Two in Fake Currency Operation, Seizes ₹81,000 in Counterfeit Notes

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two individuals, including a woman, for possessing counterfeit currency worth ₹81,000. The police also seized equipment used for printing fake notes, including a printer, laptop, and other gadgets. The suspects were operating out of a hotel in the Mahape MIDC area of Navi Mumbai.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vivekkumar Prembabu Pipal (35) from New Panvel, and Ashwani Vishwanath Sarowade (36) from Surat, Gujarat. They were apprehended at Room 109 of Hotel Kunal Palace, located within the Rabale MIDC Police Station’s jurisdiction.

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Navi Mumbai police received a tip-off about the duo's suspicious activities at the hotel. Reportedly, they had been staying for several days and were in possession of multiple mobile phones, laptops, and printers, which raised suspicions of financial fraud.

Based on this intelligence, the Financial Intelligence Unit conducted a raid at the hotel. The two suspects, Pipal and Sarowade, were brought in for further questioning, as they requested that no investigation take place on hotel premises.

Upon interrogation, the suspects failed to provide satisfactory explanations for the large number of laptops and mobile phones in their possession, further increasing police suspicion. The Cyber Police Station, led by Police Sub-Inspector Rohit Bandgar and assisted by Cyber Expert Sushant Patil, inspected the seized electronic devices.

The investigation revealed that one of the laptops and a high-end mobile phone contained scanned images of Indian currency notes in denominations of ₹20, ₹50, ₹100, ₹200, and ₹500. A folder named "500" contained several files with scanned images of ₹500 notes on both sides.

Further questioning revealed that the counterfeit currency was stored in the suspects' vehicle. Upon searching their car in the presence of witnesses, police found fake currency in denominations of ₹500 and ₹100 stored near the handbrake. Additional equipment, including a printer and scanner used to create the counterfeit notes, was also found in the vehicle.

In total, police seized 158 counterfeit ₹500 notes and 20 counterfeit ₹100 notes, amounting to ₹81,000. They also confiscated 12 mobile phones, a tablet, a scanner, a printer, and a car worth ₹5 lakh. Additionally, ₹57,500 in genuine currency was found in the suspects' possession. The total seizure value amounted to ₹7,08,000.

A case has been registered at Rabale MIDC police station under sections 180 and 181 (3) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. Both suspects are in police custody until September 25, with further investigation underway.