Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Bust First ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Of Rs 1.81 crore

Navi Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, Navi Mumbai’s Cyber Police have detected the city’s first case of a ‘Digital Arrest’ crime — a new and alarming form of cyber fraud. The victim, a woman working as a doctor and professor, was targeted by a gang that impersonated high-ranking government officials. Using fear tactics and forged documents, the accused duped her into transferring a staggering ₹1.81 crore under the pretense of a tax investigation.

Ajay Landge, ACP (Crime), revealed that the syndicate behind the scam was operating both from India and Dubai. “All financial transactions were being made from Dubai while local operators were committing the fraud,” Landge stated.

According to police, between January 14 and February 15, 2025, the accused contacted the victim woman via WhatsApp, claiming to be Income Tax officers. They falsely alleged that she had evaded taxes and that a company registered under her name — Global Trading Company, based in Wazirpur, New Delhi — owed ₹8.62 lakh in unpaid taxes. They further intimidated her by stating that a written complaint had been filed against her with the Delhi Police.

To add credibility to their claims, the fraudsters sent forged documents bearing the letterheads of central agencies like the CBI, ED, and even the Supreme Court. In one alarming message, they claimed that her credit card was found in connection with the Amit Chaudhary case. They warned her of “digital arrest” and stated that her assets were under scrutiny by the Reserve Bank of India. They convinced her that once her property was verified, the money would be refunded — but until then, she had to provide complete financial disclosures, including her bank and share market investments.

Falling prey to the meticulously planned scheme, the victim transferred ₹1,81,72,667.40 into six different bank accounts as instructed by the accused. Realizing the deception only later, she lodged a formal complaint with the Navi Mumbai Cyber Police on February 17.

Acting swiftly, the Cyber Police registered the case under multiple sections of the BNS Act, including 204, 3(5), 318(4), 319(2), and 336(3), along with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ajaykumar Landge, Senior Police Inspector Sunil Shinde formed three investigation teams. These teams conducted detailed technical analysis and financial tracking to trace the movement of funds. Within weeks, the operation resulted in the arrest of three accused: Ramesh Babulal Shet (45) from Andheri West, Amish Deepak Shah (42) from Kalbadevi, Mumbai, and Rajkumar Gelaram Narang (55) from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Ramesh Shet and Amish Shah were arrested on April 18 and are currently in judicial custody since April 25. Rajkumar Narang was apprehended on May 23 and remains in police custody until May 30.

During the raid, police recovered ₹11.35 lakh in cash, a Lenovo laptop, 18 mobile phones, 18 chequebooks, 32 debit cards, 33 signed cheques, 27 Vodafone SIM cards, two bank passbooks, and eight forged company stamps. Crucially, investigators also found documents showing the accused had opened 36 bank accounts in the name of 10 bogus companies.

The investigation revealed that the group operated an organized crime syndicate. They would rent commercial spaces to set up fake offices, register shell companies, and open current accounts in multiple banks. They obtained internet banking kits, debit cards, and SIM cards, many of which were sent abroad. Through video calls and digital communication, they would threaten victims with arrest and coerce them into making large payments.

Police confirmed that a total of 73 online complaints have been received across India through the NCRPC portal against accounts operated by this group. Cases have also been registered against the accused at Cyber Police Stations in Navi Mumbai and Thane City. Further investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious communication immediately.