Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts International Hydroponic Cannabis Smuggling Racket, 10 Arrested

Navi Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police busted an international drug trafficking network involved in hydro cannabis smuggling from Thailand. The police arrested 10 individuals, including two police personnel and one customs officer, allegedly linked to the illegal trade. Police also seized drugs and other valuables worth Rs 70.93 lakhs. Police have indicated that more individuals may be involved in the racket.

The Crime Branch team first got wind of the international drug trade after conducting a raid in Nerul on April 14. The operation led to the arrest of Ashish Ramesh Gavare (22), Ahmed Khaled Olgi (23), and others engaged in a drug transaction at Gavare's residence in Nerul Sector-15. A police trap was set up near the accused's house, where officers discovered the trio dealing hydro cannabis on the terrace. Upon seeing the police, one suspect, Akash Maurya, managed to escape, but the police seized 17.19 grams of hydro cannabis worth ₹2,76,500/- from the scene.

Further investigations revealed a larger smuggling network operating internationally. The drugs were reportedly imported from Thailand and smuggled into India through airports. Kamlesh Chandwani, also known as KK, played a central role in the illegal trade, facilitating the release of the drugs at the airport with the assistance of Prashant Gour, a customs officer in the Postal Appraisal System at the Foreign Postal Department. The drugs were subsequently distributed throughout Navi Mumbai. DCP Amit Kale (Crime) revealed that Gour used to demand ₹1 lakh for clearing each kilogram of drugs through customs at the airport.

In addition to the arrests of the primary suspects, the investigation also uncovered that Police Constable Sachin Bhalerao, stationed at Kharghar Police Station, had been in regular contact with Kamlesh Chandwani for over six months. Both Bhalerao and another police officer, Sanjay Phulkar, were arrested for their involvement in the racket.

Authorities also discovered that financial transactions related to the drug trade were carried out using USDT (cryptocurrency), which led to the arrest of businessmen Ankit Pitambarbai Patel and Rikundkumar Dineshbhai Patel, who were allegedly involved in distributing the drugs.