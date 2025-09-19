Navi Mumbai Crime: Jewellery Store Driver Stages Fake Robbery, Steals Gold Worth Rs 5.9 Lakh in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: In significant theft case Crime branch arrested a jewellery store driver for allegedly staging robbery and stealing Rs 5.90 lakh worth gold and ornaments in Panvel. Accused was assigned to collect jewellery and cash from the company’s offices in Khanda Colony and Kalamboli. However, instead of delivering it, he allegedly hid the valuables inside the dickey of his electric scooter and staged that he has been robbed by two unknown individuals on Thursday September 11, 2025.

During parallel investigation, which was carried out by Crime Branch Unit-3 under the supervision of ACP (Crime) Ajaykumar Landge and Senior PI Avinash Kaldat it came to light that there are several inconsistencies in accused Shailesh Kamble's statement. Additionally, at the alleged crime spot, no suspicious movement or persons were seen. This revelation concluded that Kamble was lying and during interrogation he confessed that he staged the robbery and handed over the jewellery hidden in his scooter.

As FPJ reported, ACP (Crime) Ajaykumar Landge said, “The accused tried to mislead police by staging a dramatic robbery, but his version was full of inconsistencies. He finally admitted to the crime and the entire amount has been recovered”. Police has arrested accused Kamble and further investigation is underway.