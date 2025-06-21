Navi Mumbai Crime: Man Slits Friend's Throat in Turbhe Over Teasing; Accused Surrenders
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 21, 2025 09:43 IST2025-06-21T09:42:28+5:302025-06-21T09:43:53+5:30
Investigation has revealed that the recent murder of a youth in Turbhe stemmed from a personal grudge over constant teasing. The victim, Sanjay Behera (22), a resident of Ajwani Koliwada in Mahape, was allegedly killed by his friend, Suresh Honhaga (20), after repeated jokes involving a girl led to defamation.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 18. During police interrogation, Suresh confessed to the murder, stating that Sanjay had been repeatedly teasing him about a girl and ignoring his requests to stop, which tarnished his reputation.
According to police, Suresh lured Sanjay to a secluded area under the pretext of catching crabs. Once there, the two consumed alcohol. Taking advantage of the situation, Suresh fatally attacked Sanjay by slitting his throat with a cutter. The brutal act was reportedly witnessed by a 13-year-old boy from the neighbourhood.
Feeling remorseful, Suresh later surrendered at the Turbhe Police Station and confessed to the crime. He is now in custody, and further investigation is underway.