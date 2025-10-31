Navi Mumbai Crime: NRI Senior Citizen Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

Taloja: 70-year-old NRI man from London was arrested by Taloja police for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old girl after forcefully intoxicating her from past two years. Police arrested victim's mother, as she used to send minor daughter to accused place, despite of knowing the truth. The truth came to light when tip-off was received by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit team of the crime branch, and Shaikh's Taloja flat was raided, and the girl was rescued, informed a police officer. According to Times of India report, victim's mother allowed Shaikh to sexually assault her minor daughter as he gave her Rs 2.5 lakh to pay the deposit for a rental flat and also paid for her monthly groceries. Police have recovered several sex toys, multiple packets of sex-stimulating pills, a liquor bottle, Vaseline cream, and a digital video recorder.

Faroow Shaikh, and the child's mother has sent to police custody until November 4. Accused were produced before the Panvel special court under the POCSO Act and remanded to police custody until November 4. The girl, rescued by Taloja police, was placed under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and sent to a safe house. PI Crime Sagar Nikam stated that data would be retrieved from the seized digital video recorder to determine if the accused recorded the sexual assault on the minor girl. Shaikh was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape, rape of a woman under 12, and criminal intimidation for threatening the victim. Charges were also filed under the POCSO Act for penetrative and aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

Girl's mother was booked under the BNS for common intention and under the POCSO Act for abetting the offense. She was also charged under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) for living on the earnings of another person's prostitution and for procuring, inducing, or taking a person for prostitution.