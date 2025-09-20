Navi Mumbai Crime: Robber Arrested After Attempting to Steal Rs 5 Lakh From Car in Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: Police has arrested a robber who attempted to steal Rs 5 lakh in cash after smashing a car window near Shilp Chowk in Kharghar. As per the information, complainant construction businessman from Kamothe Prakash Chopra came on site with Rs 5 lakh cash which he kept in car and went for snacks break. Accused identified as Ajay Bhogekar kept a eye on him and in his absence smashed the car's window and stole bag filled with cash and ran.

As soon as Prakash Chopra realised about the incident he raised alarmed and chased thief with the help of citizens, managed to catch him. According to FPJ reports mob then assaulted Bhogekar before police rushed to the spot and took him into custody. The stolen cash was recovered in full. Police officer said, We have registered a case of robbery against Bhogekar and suspect his involvement in other similar crimes. A detailed investigation is underway," a police officer said.

In separate theft case crime branch arrested a jewellery store driver for allegedly staging robbery and stealing Rs 5.90 lakh worth gold and ornaments in Panvel. Accused was assigned to collect jewellery and cash from the company’s offices in Khanda Colony and Kalamboli. However, instead of delivering it, he allegedly hid the valuables inside the dickey of his electric scooter and staged that he has been robbed by two unknown individuals on Thursday September 11, 2025.

During parallel investigation, which was carried out by Crime Branch Unit-3 under the supervision of ACP (Crime) Ajaykumar Landge and Senior PI Avinash Kaldat it came to light that there are several inconsistencies in accused Shailesh Kamble's statement. Additionally, at the alleged crime spot, no suspicious movement or persons were seen. This revelation concluded that Kamble was lying and during interrogation he confessed that he staged the robbery and handed over the jewellery hidden in his scooter.