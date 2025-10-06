Navi Mumbai Crime: Watchman Killed in Ulwe Housing Complex, Two Residents Arrested

A watchman of a housing complex in Ulwe in Navi Mumbai was murdered, following which two residents were arrested. The incident took place at Vaikunth Pride Society in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday (October 4).

The victim identified as Uday Ramgauri Saw (36) from Nepal, died after being stabbed by two residents of the same society where he worked. Initial investigation revealed that a resident of society real estate agent Rishikesh Raje (28) started the fight with watchman and stabbed him to death.

Also Read | Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Drives Mother’s Mercedes Recklessly in Mulund, Police Register Case Against Mother.

Raje was arrested from Panvel on Sunday morning, according to the news agency PTI, quoting police official. Raje's flatmate Suraj Ratanlal Jaiswal (25) too has been arrested in the following case.