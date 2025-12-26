Navi Mumbai Crime: Woman Arrested for Allegedly Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter in Kalamboli

Navi Mumbai : In an disturbing case of crime a 30-year-old BSc graduate homemaker allegedly killed her six year-old daughter. She reportedly suffocated her to death inside her house in Kalamboli because she was unhappy about having a daughter. Following this incident, Kalamboli police has arrested the accussed mother identified as Supriya Pramod Mhamunkar in early hours of Friday.

According to FPJ repor t, this heinous crime took place on December 23 at Guru Sankalp Society, Sector 1E, Kalamboli were Supriya, who lived with husband Pramod (IT professional) and their daughter, Mansi. As per the information provided by police, accused was not happy about having daughter and has often expressed displeasure. She had earlier also attempted to harm the child. As per police on Tuesday while her husband attended a religious gathering, a woman brought her 6-year-old daughter home early from tuition and killed her by asphyxiation. She remained with the body until her husband, Pramod, returned home around 10 pm. Finding the child unresponsive, Pramod rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Initially treated as an accidental death, a post-mortem revealed asphyxiation as the cause, leading to a murder investigation. Suspecting foul play, police interrogated Supriya, who allegedly confessed to suffocating her daughter and kneeling on her stomach, leading to the child's death. Senior Inspector Rajendra Kote stated that medical findings confirmed murder, and Supriya was arrested based on her confession and the evidence. Police added that the accused had desired a son and was unhappy with a daughter.