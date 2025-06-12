Navi Mumbai: Cyber Fraud of ₹75 Lakh Busted, Two Arrested in Malvani, Mumbai

Mumbai: The Cyber Police Station of Navi Mumbai has cracked a high-value online fraud case involving a sum of ₹75 lakh, with the arrest of two individuals from the Malvani area of Malad (West), Mumbai. The accused had allegedly conspired to impersonate directors of the company where the complainant is employed, fraudulently siphoning off the amount from the company’s bank account between May 18 and May 19, 2025.

According to the police, a case was registered under IPC Sections 319(2), 318(4), 3(5) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act after the complainant reported that a large amount had been withdrawn online under false pretenses. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Kadam, the cyber team comprising PSI Sachin Gidde, constables Sachin Shingote, Mangesh Gaikwad, and Poonam Gadge analyzed the trail of bank transactions involved in the fraud.

Their investigation revealed that a man and a woman had withdrawn the fraudulent amount from a bank in Malvani. Technical analysis helped trace the accused to the Malvani locality. Subsequently, Shahbaz Arif Ansari, a 30-year-old driver residing in Malvani, was taken into custody in the early hours of June 6. Following further leads, police arrested 49-year-old Bilkis Naseem Momin alias Biko, a homemaker also from the same area, later the same afternoon.

Both accused were produced before the court and remanded for five days in police custody. Police officials confirmed that further investigations are underway to trace additional persons involved in the conspiracy.