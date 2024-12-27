Navi Mumbai Cybercrime : Residents Loss Rs 130 Crores in First 11 Months, Police Managed to Freeze Rs 40 crore

In a shocking disclosure, Navi Mumbai has recorded online frauds totaling Rs 130 crores within the first 11 months of 2024. Despite immediate action by the city police to freeze Rs 40 crore, recovering the funds remains a challenge due to prolonged judicial procedures.

Between January and November 2024, 352 cases of online fraud were registered, with police successfully solving only 37 of these cases. Police have also arrested 62 individuals in connection with these crimes. However, the growing number of cases highlights the increasing sophistication of cybercriminal tactics.

Adding to the concern, the city also saw a significant rise in overall cybercrime. In 2023, 403 cases were registered, up from 207 in 2022. However, the detection rate dropped sharply. While 76 cases were solved in both years, this constituted just 19% of cases in 2023 compared to 35% in 2022.

Cybercriminals have adopted various deceptive methods, preying on individuals with enticing offers such as high-return investment schemes, fake reward programs, and fraudulent advertisements. Victims were often lured by promises like “Invest in the betting market for instant profits” or “Like and subscribe to our YouTube channel to earn rewards.”

In some cases, scammers impersonated officials from central investigative agencies, threatening digital arrests or accusing victims of transferring funds to terrorists. Others engaged in blackmail by recording explicit acts during online video chats and demanding money to withhold the footage.

Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Kadam of the Cyber Cell stressed the need for public awareness and vigilance to curb cybercrimes. He advised citizens to avoid interacting with strangers on social media, resist offers of unrealistic financial gains, and never share sensitive information such as OTPs or passwords.

Misuse of digital platforms has also been on the rise. This year, 42 complaints were filed regarding social media defamation and the posting of obscene photos. Police have successfully resolved 25 of these cases, demonstrating their commitment to addressing these crimes.

The Navi Mumbai police are working to streamline their investigation processes and enhance public awareness campaigns to tackle the rising menace of cybercrime. Citizens are urged to report suspicious activities promptly, as their cooperation is essential to effectively combat these growing threats.