Navi Mumbai Cybercrime: Schoolteacher Loses Nearly ₹24 Lakh After Downloading Fake ‘RTO Challan’ APK in Kamothe

Cyber fraudsters allegedly stole ₹23.88 lakh from the bank account of a schoolteacher living in Kamothe by sending her a harmful APK file titled “RTO Challan” on her mobile phone. After the fraudulent withdrawal came to light, the Kamothe police registered a case against unidentified persons and began a detailed investigation. According to officials, the malicious file enabled the accused to gain unauthorised access to her banking details. The incident has once again highlighted the growing threat of cybercrime and the dangers posed by downloading unknown applications shared through messages or links on mobile devices.

The victim, a 45-year-old teacher residing in Sector 34, Kamothe, and employed at a school in Kalamboli, had recently availed a bank loan of ₹24 lakh to renovate her flat. The loan amount was credited to her account on December 7. The very next day, while travelling to work, she noticed that her mobile network suddenly stopped functioning, disrupting calls, messages and internet access. Internet connectivity was restored later through Wi-Fi, and she replaced her SIM card the following day, unaware of the fraud unfolding.

On December 10, when the teacher attempted to transfer money to her mother, she was shocked to find that only ₹705 remained in her bank account. She immediately contacted the national cybercrime helpline 1930 and lodged an official complaint. A subsequent examination of her mobile phone by the police revealed the presence of a suspicious application and an APK file named “RTO Challan.” Further scrutiny of her bank records showed that ₹23.88 lakh had been siphoned off through multiple transactions to several unknown bank accounts within a short span of time.

Based on her complaint, the Kamothe police registered an offence under Section 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. Police officials stated that preliminary findings indicate the fraud was executed through the malicious APK file installed on the victim’s phone. Citizens have been cautioned against downloading unfamiliar apps or clicking on suspicious links. Officers also noted that in such cases, banks often do not reimburse losses, and loan EMIs must still be paid by the victims.