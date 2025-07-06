Navi Mumbai: Daily Vegetable Prices at Vashi APMC Double, Sparking Concern Among Residents

Wholesale vegetable prices at the Vashi Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) have surged sharply between June 17 and July 4, as seasonal scarcity, erratic monsoons, and transport disruptions continue to strain supply. Lady finger (bhindi) witnessed the steepest hike, with the average wholesale price jumping from ₹35 per kg to ₹75 per kg — a staggering 114% rise in just over two weeks.

Tomato rates also edged up from ₹20 to ₹21 per kg. Although the increase seems minor, traders at the market reported tightening supply and growing demand pushing prices up. Cluster beans (gawar) and flat beans (ghevda) saw a significant rise from ₹60 to ₹80 per kg — a 33% increase. Cauliflower prices surged by 43%, from ₹14 to ₹20 per kg, while bitter gourd (karli) shot up 62%, rising from ₹40 to ₹65 per kg. Ivy gourd (tondli) also saw a notable rise of 66%, climbing from ₹33 to ₹55 per kg, largely due to increased demand despite stable supply.

Coriander showed mixed movement. The Pune variety remained relatively stable, but the Nashik variety dropped from ₹15.50 to ₹11 per kg, following a large influx in the market. On average, vegetables that witnessed price hikes recorded a 15% to 45% rise over the past fortnight.

“The increase in prices is being driven by multiple factors including seasonal scarcity, increased urban demand, and transport disruptions caused by monsoon rainfall,” said Narendra Shelke, a vegetable trader at Vashi APMC. “The demand has climbed sharply, especially for daily essentials like bhindi, tomato, and leafy greens. Localized rains in key production zones have also affected smooth transportation to Navi Mumbai,” another trader added.