Navi Mumbai Demolition Drive: NMMC Cracks Down on Illegal Construction in Koparkhairane and Vashi, Imposed Fines

Navi Mumbai: In compliance with orders issued by the Bombay High Court, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a demolition drive against unauthorised constructions in Koparkhairane and Vashi. The operation was carried out under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and guidance from Additional Commissioner (2) Dr. Rahul Gethe.

In Koparkhairane, notices were issued under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, to Wasim Akbar Ali Khan and Ankush Nana Jagtap/ Yogesh Nana Jagtap for their unauthorised constructions. Demolition action was initiated after the concerned parties failed to comply. Khan was also fined Rs 10,000, which was collected on January 6, 2025, as a penalty for removing unauthorised structures.

During the operation, under the Koparkhairane Bridge on Thane-Belapur Road, the belongings of 19 homeless individuals were seized and deposited at the dumping yard. Additionally, goods from three illegal tobacco and pan stalls near schools in Sectors 19 and 20 were confiscated and disposed of.

In Vashi, unauthorised construction by Aftab Zakariya Janvekar and Parvez Zakariya Janvekar was found to be ongoing without municipal approval. Despite being served notices under Section 53(1)(A) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, the parties failed to comply. On December 12, 2024, a partial demolition was carried out, and a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed. However, as the unauthorized construction resumed, another demolition drive was conducted on January 6, 2025, resulting in further partial removal and an additional fine of Rs10,000.

The demolition drives were conducted using manpower and equipment, including laborers, electronic hammers, gas cutters, and machinery. Police personnel from Koparkhairane provided assistance during the operations.

The NMMC has stated that such actions will continue with increased intensity to curb unauthorized construction and maintain law and order. Citizens are urged to comply with municipal regulations to avoid strict punitive measures.