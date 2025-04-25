Navi Mumbai: Developer Dies by Suicide in Belapur After Drug Case Filed Against Sons

A developer in the Belapur area has committed suicide by shooting himself with a gun. The builder has been identified as Gurunath Chinchkar. He shot himself dead at this Navi Mumbai resident in Kille Gaonthan on Friday, April 25. The local police rushed to the spot after receiving the information. According to the initial investigation, Chinchkar was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with the case registered against his sons. A few days before, NCB had seized drugs worth crores of rupees in Mumbai, and both of his sons were booked in the case.

After this, Chinchkar went into depression after he was called by NCB in the drug case against their sons. Owing to this, in the morning on Friday, he shot himself dead with a gun.

Also Read | Another NEET aspirant found dead in Kota; investigation underway.

Earlier on April 9, two bike-born assailants opened fire at a developer in Chembur in Navi Mumbai and chased his car for almost a kilometers before escaping the scene. The building has been identified as a 50-year-old Sadruddin Khan was travelling in his Land Rover at the time of the incident.

Khan was on his way to Panel and was attacked at around 9.30 PM on that night. The shooters fired at Khan when his car stopped at a traffic signal at the busy Diamond Garden traffic junction. They chased his car for a kilometre, till Maitri Park, en route to Trombay.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.