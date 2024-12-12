Navi Mumbai: Dog Spotted Playing With Fox in Kharghar Forest; Rare Video Captured by Animal Lover Goes Viral

In recent times, golden jackals (foxes) have been frequently spotted near the wetlands of Kharghar. On the morning of December 12, animal lovers witnessed a rare and unique sight – a golden jackal and a dog playing together. This unusual event was observed near Sector 16 in Kharghar.

The current cool winter weather has led to an increased presence of golden jackals along the creekside in Kharghar. The wetlands have also become a hotspot for native and migratory birds, offering a treat for birdwatchers and animal enthusiasts. However, the golden jackals, likely in search of food, are now being spotted closer to human settlements. Earlier, these jackals were seen in Central Park, and on Thursday morning, one was observed frolicking with a dog near Sector 16, behind the Vastuvihar Society, around 7 am.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Brave Dog Fends Off Leopard Entering House, Viral CCTV Footage Sparks Discussion on Human-Wildlife Conflict.

Significant development activities are underway along the Kharghar creek. Notably, a creek bridge connecting Kharghar and Taloja is being constructed at a rapid pace. The noise and disturbance caused by these projects are believed to be driving golden jackals out of the mangroves and into the urban areas of Kharghar.

“Under the guise of development, nature is being destroyed on a massive scale in the city. Mangrove forests are being cut down daily, forcing jackals into human habitats. This is why they are mingling with stray dog packs, which is dangerous. The Forest Department needs to take timely action on this issue. We have been fighting for this cause, but our demands continue to be ignored,” said a concerned activist.