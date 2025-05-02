Navi Mumbai: DPS Flamingo Lake Springs Back to Life After Key Water Channels Repaired

Navi Mumbai: The DPS Flamingo Lake is once again bustling with activity as intertidal waters now flow freely into the 30-acre wetland, following the successful repair of two key channels connected to the Thane Creek drain.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) cleared the blocked water channels — reportedly obstructed by vested interests — allowing the tidal waters to circulate smoothly.

This effort follows recommendations from a high-level committee formed to protect the flamingo habitat after a wave of bird deaths between January and May 2024, noted B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation.

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, who has been actively involved in restoring the lake, had earlier directed NMMC and CIDCO officials to remove the blockages. NMMC engineers not only cleared the clogs but also lowered the pipes, ensuring natural tidal flow.

In line with the committee’s advice, the state government recently decided to grant the DPS Flamingo Lake the status of a conservation reserve, Kumar added, emphasizing the importance of formalizing it through a gazette notification.

“We hope the city will soon see the rise of full-fledged flamingo tourism,” Kumar said.

With the fresh water influx, hundreds of flamingos have begun returning to the lake, drawing excited birdwatchers equipped with mobile phones and DSLR cameras.

“This is the sight we’ve been waiting for,” said avid birdwatcher Satish Dabral.

“We’re confident that even the NRI wetland, currently polluted with stagnant water, will also be declared a conservation reserve,” added author and writer Jayant Hudar.

“With Naik’s efforts, Navi Mumbai is not just living up to its ‘Flamingo City’ title — it’s turning pink,” said Sandeep Sareen of the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS), which has been fighting legal battles to protect the wetlands.