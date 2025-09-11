Navi Mumbai: Drug Addicts Tries to Molest Woman in Vashi, Public Intervenes and Catches Accused

Navi Mumbai: A group of drug addicts allegedly molested a woman walking with friend in Maharaja Market area of Vashi's sector 17. According to information this incident took place on Tuesday, September 8 night around 8 pm has left locals in shock.

As per the Loksatta reports, Two to three miscreants standing on the footpath tried to molest woman, who was walking with her friend. Fortunately raised an alarm and locals came to spot to rescue her. Citizens came and thrashed the accused and handed them to police. Eyewitnesses said that while some of the miscreants were caught, a few of their accomplices managed to escape, and police have launched a search for them.

Residents reported that drug addicts loitering in the Maharaja Market area create an unsafe environment for women. The incident in this busy locale, with offices, malls, shops, a railway station, and a vegetable market, sparked public outrage and raised concerns about women's safety in less crowded areas.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai: Stone Quarry Near Tata Cancer Hospital Raises Alarms Over Health and Safety

They have demanded strict action against the accused and a permanent crackdown on drug-related activities in the area. The Vashi police have detained the arrested men and are carrying out further investigation, as reported.