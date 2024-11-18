Navi Mumbai Drug Bust: Two Nigerian Nationals Arrested with 2.42 Kg of Meth and 174 Grams of Cocaine

The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two Nigerian nationals and seized 2.42 kg of methamphetamine (meth) and 174 grams of cocaine, which were intended for illegal sale.

The accused were identified as Onyeka Hillary Ilodinso, 25, a Nigerian national residing in Room 121, Shirke Building, Taloja, who was found with 2.42 kg of methamphetamine and 174 grams of cocaine; and Chidiebere Christopher Muoghalu, 40, another Nigerian national living in Room 301, Shirke Building, who was found residing in India with expired visa and passport documents.

Following a tip-off regarding illegal drug distribution, ANC officials conducted a raid under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigde, with guidance from Assistant Police Commissioner Bhausaheb Dhole. During the operation, they seized 2.42 kg of methamphetamine and 174 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 6.62 crore.

Both suspects were charged under sections 8(c), 21(c), and 22(c) of the NDPS Act, 1985, along with additional charges related to their foreign national status. The Taloja Police Station has registered a case against them, and they were arrested at around 2:24 am on November 17, 2024. The suspects were later produced in court and remanded in police custody until November 19, 2024.

Additionally, Ramesh Pawashe and Namdev Thakur, the owners of the two rooms where the drugs were found, have also been named as accused in the case.

The investigation is ongoing, with Taloja Police working to uncover the full extent of the drug trafficking network involved.