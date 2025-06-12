Navi Mumbai: Drug Cartel Kingpin Navin Chichkar in ANC Custody; 18 Arrested, 14 Absconding

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has taken custody of notorious drug cartel kingpin Navin Chichkar, who was earlier arrested by the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau in a massive ₹1,000 crore drug seizure case. Chichkar, who was deported from Malaysia following a red-corner notice, is now under investigation in connection with a separate local drug bust.

Alongside Chichkar, the ANC also took custody of his close aide, Prabhat Pandey (30), in connection with the seizure of 17.2 grams of hydro ganja worth ₹2.80 lakh. The seizure was the result of a raid conducted on April 14 at a terrace flat in Sector-15, Nerul, based on a tip-off about a drug deal. During the operation, two individuals — Ashish Gaware (22) and Ahmed Aulagi (23) — were arrested, while another suspect, Akash Maurya, managed to flee and remains at large.

According to Senior Inspector Sandeep Nigade of the ANC, both Chichkar and Pandey were produced before the Belapur JMFC court, which remanded them to police custody until June 16. So far, 18 individuals have been arrested in connection with the drug syndicate operated by Chichkar, while 14 more suspects are still wanted.

Investigators believe Chichkar ran a well-organized interstate narcotics network, and efforts are underway to dismantle the remaining parts of his cartel.