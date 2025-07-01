Navi Mumbai: Eco-Friendly and Noise-Free Wet Waste Composting Vehicle Rolled Out in Airoli

Maharashtra Forest Minister Shri Ganesh Naik inaugurated the state’s first-ever “TOW-GO” (Treatment of Waste On the Go) vehicle at Vishnudas Bhave Natya Gruha. Developed by Lahas Green India Pvt. Ltd. under the “Made in India” initiative, this innovative and eco-friendly mechanical vehicle aims to revolutionize urban waste management by collecting and processing wet waste directly on-site to produce compost.

This project is being implemented in the Airoli division, which is part of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area. With funding support from a special scheme focused on enhancing basic amenities in municipal corporation zones, the initiative specifically targets improving waste management infrastructure in Navi Mumbai. The TOW-GO vehicle will collect approximately 1.5 tons of wet waste daily from around 3,000 households in the Airoli division. Running on clean compressed natural gas (CNG) and solar power, the vehicle ensures pollution-free operation, making it an environmentally friendly solution to urban waste challenges.

Unlike conventional composting methods that involve noisy machinery, TOW-GO operates silently, causing minimal disturbance. The vehicle segregates waste on the spot, shredding and compressing it before sending it to an onboard digester. Advanced sensors regulate temperature and humidity, allowing thermophilic bacteria to convert waste into nutrient-rich compost within 8 to 12 days. The composting process is powered by patented solar aluminum tubular air heaters developed by IIT Mumbai, along with energy derived from the vehicle’s engine. The system runs continuously—processing waste while collecting and even while parked using electric power—ensuring a 24-hour composting cycle. This cutting-edge technology is expected to bring significant modernization and efficiency to solid waste management in Navi Mumbai, setting a strong example for sustainable urban waste solutions across Maharashtra.