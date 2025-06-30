Navi Mumbai Exits Critically Polluted List, Paving Way for Faster Real Estate Clearances

Navi Mumbai: In a significant boost for real estate development in Navi Mumbai, the city has officially shed its “Critically Polluted Area” (CPA) tag after recording a Comprehensive Environmental Pollution Index (CEPI) score of 53.59 — well below the threshold of 60. This major development was formalized during the 241st meeting of State Expert Appraisal Committee-2 (SEAC-2), leading to a landmark decision that environmental clearance (EC) applications from Navi Mumbai will now be handled exclusively by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA Maharashtra), without the need for central-level approvals through the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC).

This shift is expected to substantially accelerate pending real estate projects, benefiting both developers and thousands of homebuyers whose properties have been stuck in limbo due to regulatory delays.

Background of the Issue

In September 2022, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ruled that open spaces located at the podium level of construction projects would not qualify as Recreational Grounds. This decision led to a suspension of several EC applications by SEIAA, causing disruption across Navi Mumbai's real estate sector.

In January 2023, NAREDCO West Foundation challenged the ruling in the Bombay High Court, which later ruled in favor of SEIAA, permitting it to assess applications on merit. However, the matter took another turn in May 2023 when the Supreme Court stayed the High Court’s order, once again stalling the process.

Turning Point

The June 2025 SEAC-2 meeting marked a turning point with the official CEPI score confirmation. The new score allows EC applications to bypass central scrutiny, expediting the approval timeline.

Additionally, in Writ Petition No. 8181/2025 filed by the Builders Association Navi Mumbai, the Bombay High Court has directed that the petitioners’ EC proposals be considered afresh based on the updated CEPI data published by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The Court has also mandated that this be completed within eight weeks, drawing praise for the Builders Association’s proactive efforts.

Industry Reactions

Reacting to the development, Prakash Baviskar, President of the NAINA Builder Welfare Association, said, “It is now officially clear that Navi Mumbai is not a critically polluted area. Therefore, environmental clearance permissions required for development will now be granted faster. The process will become more streamlined, transparent, and efficient — benefiting not only developers but also thousands of customers.”

Suresh Haware, President of the Marathi Bandhkam Vyavsayik Mahasangh, added,“This is a welcome and data-driven reform. Pollution classifications must always be based on up-to-date information. Applying outdated norms even after a drop in Navi Mumbai’s CEPI score was unfair. This change will now lead to the creation of thousands of jobs, projects, and homes.”

Santosh Patil, Secretary of the NAINA Builder Welfare Association, also welcomed the development:

“Due to the hurdles in Navi Mumbai's EC process, many projects were stuck financially. That obstacle is now removed. This decision opens the door to a brighter future for investors, developers, and homebuyers alike.”

Outlook

With the city no longer considered critically polluted, Navi Mumbai is set to witness a revival of stalled projects and a surge in new proposals, particularly under the NAINA (Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area) scheme. The streamlined EC process is expected to bring transparency and speed, offering much-needed relief to investors and accelerating home deliveries.