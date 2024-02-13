Navi Mumbai Faces Rs 46 Crore Outstanding in Unpaid E-Challans

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police issued e-challans to penalize traffic rule violators, but most ignored them. In 2023, the Traffic Department collected Rs 3.78 crore through Lok Adalat. However, around Rs 46 crores in fines issued via e-challans remain unpaid. According to regulations, motorists are required to download the traffic police's app or log in to their website and enter vehicle registration details to check for issued challans. Online payments against the issued challans can then be made. However, failure to pay may result in receiving a summons from the Lok Adalat. The traffic department collected Rs 3.78 crore through Lok Adalat for e-challans during the year.

Those who were issued e-challans were found violating various traffic regulations, including riding motorbikes without helmets, overspeeding, drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts, drivers using mobile phones while driving, driving in the opposite direction, and driving without reflectors, among other offenses. However, the rise in CCTV networks in the city helped the traffic department to check the violations easily. The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police took penal action against over 7.8 lakh motorists for violating traffic norms in 2023. The traffic department registered traffic violations against 1.05 lakh motorists based on CCTV footage, resulting in the issuance of e-challans.



According to the traffic department, a total of 7,86,396 cases were registered under the Motor Vehicle Act during 2023, resulting in the collection of Rs. 14.36 crores in penalties. The utilization of CCTV for registering violations doubled during the year, with a total of 105,248 cases being registered using CCTV footage as evidence. In comparison, the number of cases registered with the help of CCTV in 2022 was 50,181. "The expansion of the CCTV network has significantly enhanced our ability to monitor and address violations," stated a senior official from the Traffic Department of Navi Mumbai police.



In 2023, 2.70 lakh cases were filed against motorcyclists for breaking traffic rules, marking a significant increase. Additionally, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department saw a notable six-fold rise in drunk driving cases, with 1345 cases in 2023 compared to 170 in 2022. Police attributed this surge to stricter enforcement.

Furthermore, initiatives like installing rumble strips at critical roads and black spots led to a decrease in fatal accidents. The city recorded 243 fatal accidents in 2023, down from 285 in 2022. Similarly, fatalities from these accidents decreased to 246 in 2023, compared to 298 in 2022.