Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Swiggy Instamart Store in Vashi’s Goodwill Building, Four Fire Engines Rushed to Spot

A massive fire broke out early Friday morning at the Swiggy Instamart outlet located in Shops 18, 19, and 20 of Goodwill Building, Sector 19B, Vashi, around 9:08 am. The incident comes close on the heels of the tragic Diwali fire at MG Complex in Vashi that claimed several lives. Fire tenders from Vashi and Nerul stations rushed to the scene and launched extensive efforts to control the blaze. Thick smoke engulfed the area as firefighters battled the flames, while nearby shop owners and residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out at a Swiggy Instamart kitchen in Navi Mumbai. Firefighters present at the spot, firefighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/NSx8IrukTF — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025

Also Read: MPSC Announces Forest Service Main Examination Results, Interview Dates to Be Published Separately

According to Purushottam Jadhav, an officer from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s Fire Department, multiple shops near the old RTO office building were affected. Four fire engines were deployed to bring the situation under control, and firefighting operations continued for several hours. Officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. With fire incidents in Navi Mumbai showing an alarming rise in recent months, authorities are urging stricter compliance with safety protocols and improved inspection measures to prevent further mishaps.