Navi Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at A.C. Patil College in Kharghar, Administrative Offices Damaged (Watch Video)

Kharghar: A fire broke out on Tuesday night at A.C. Patil College of Engineering, located at Kharghar on the Sion-Panvel Highway. The incident occurred on the first floor of the college building, engulfing the Administration Office and the Principal’s Office in flames.

According to Kharghar Fire Station, the fire was brought under control and completely extinguished. However, significant damage was caused to the administrative section of the college. Items destroyed in the fire include televisions, air conditioners, computers, ceiling panels, sliding glass fixtures, fans, tables, and chairs. The blaze resulted in considerable loss to the institution’s infrastructure.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Security guards on duty were questioned, but they could not provide any information regarding how the fire may have started.

The Kharghar Fire Station received the fire alert at 11:12 p.m. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and assess the total damage.