Navi Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at CIDCO Housing Complex Near APMC Market, Gas Cylinder Explosion Suspected

A fire erupted at an under-construction CIDCO housing complex near the APMC market area in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but locals reported hearing two to three loud explosions, suspected to have been caused by gas cylinders.

Emergency services rushed to the site, and firefighting operations are underway to contain the blaze. No casualties have been reported so far, but the extent of the damage is yet to be assessed.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire and ensure safety measures are in place to prevent such occurrences in the future.