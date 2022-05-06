Navi Mumbai Fire: Fire breaks out at chemical company in Pavane MIDC

A chemical company in Navi Mumbai's Pavane MIDC has caught fire. The fire broke out this afternoon (May 6). Five fire trucks have arrived at the scene. Efforts are being made to control the fire. The administration has appealed not to rush to the spot and not to believe the rumors.

The fire broke out at a chemical company called West Cli Polycab in Pavane MIDC, Navi Mumbai. The fire was so severe that four nearby companies were gutted in the blaze. The company is reported to have lost four employees. However, the fire brigade did not confirm the report. Fire tenders at the spot are trying to control the fire. The cause of the fire is still unclear.