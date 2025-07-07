Navi Mumbai Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at Truck Terminal Near APMC Market in Turbhe; Several Vehicles Destroyed

A massive fire broke out on Sunday night, July 6, at a godown inside a truck parking area near the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe Sector 20. Several vehicles, mostly trucks and tempos, were destroyed in the fire. Trucks belonging to Kashmiri transporters were also destroyed in the blaze.

"Our two vehicles were burned. Who will give us the money? What will we wear now? We have nothing left. We came all the way from Jammu and Kashmir," the truck drivers said while speaking to the news agency IANS. They alleged that firefighters were afraid to go ahead during firefighting operations after being assisted by them.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out at a godown inside a truck parking area near APMC Market in Turbhe Sector 20, Navi Mumbai on Sunday night. Plastic goods stored inside were destroyed. No casualties were reported pic.twitter.com/LEjX59cblj — IANS (@ians_india) July 7, 2025

According to the information, eight to ten trucks and tempos were gutted in the blaze. Police and fire bridges are at the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the blaze as of now.