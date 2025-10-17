Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Jhel Pharmaceutical Company in Rabale MIDC (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company located in Navi Mumbai's Rabale area on Friday, October 17. According to the news agency IANS, the blaze erupted in Jhel Pharmaceutical Company, which is located at Plot number R952 in the MIDC area.

Visuals From the Spot

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: A major fire broke out around 2 AM at Jhel Pharmaceutical Company, located at Plot No. R952 in the Rabale MIDC area of Navi Mumbai. Several fire brigade units rushed to the spot and worked to control the blaze pic.twitter.com/uFmxrQgtPQ — IANS (@ians_india) October 17, 2025

After receiving the distress call, the Navi Mumbai Fire Department rushed to the spot and was working to douse the blaze. Along with the firefighters, water tankers and local police are working on cooling operations. No injuries were reported in the incident. The reason why the fire erupted will be investigated once the cooling operations are completed.

Earlier on October 11, a massive fire broke out in the electrical meter of a residential high rise 1-storey building in Kharghar. Due to fire, smoke filled in the building, prompting evacuations of residents and several others were trapped. Several resident said that there were suffocated due to heavy black smoke.

After receiving the distress call firefighters from Kharghar, Kalamboli, Ulwe, and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) rescued 15 trapped residents.