Navi Mumbai Fraud: Youth Losses Lifetime Saving After Sharing OTPs With Impersonator

Navi Mumbai : In major cyber fraud, young man got cheated for Rs 22.89 lakh after sharing 20 OTPs. 22-year-old man lost all his entire fixed deposit savings in this scam. Police stated that fraudster identifying himself as Ravikumar Yadav connected saying, bank account and Google Pay has been blocked and to reactivate the account and ask him to share OTP sent to his phone.

Panicked, the youth forwarded roughly 15-20 OTPs, which were then misused to make two online transactions totaling Rs 22.89 lakh (Rs 18 lakh on August 31 and Rs 4.89 lakh on September 1). According to FPJ, defrauded amount was fixed deposit created by the victim’s father for his future. This fraud got severe financial and emotional setback to the family.

After discovering the fraud, the complainant informed his parents and filed a police report at the Taloja Police Station on December 9. Police have charged the accused under Section 318(4) and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Police advise citizens never to share OTPs, as banks and payment apps do not request such information over the phone.