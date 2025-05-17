Navi Mumbai Gears Up for E-Waste Collection Drive on May 18

Navi Mumbai: In a bid to promote responsible disposal and recycling of electronic waste, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced an E-Waste Collection Drive to be held on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The civic body has appealed to all citizens, housing societies, institutions, and industrial establishments to actively participate in the eco-friendly initiative.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, the campaign aims to strengthen source-level waste segregation, with a special focus on e-waste—discarded electronic items such as mobile phones, computers, chargers, batteries, and other unused gadgets.

The monthly campaign, held on the third Sunday of every month, is organized in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Smart City Navi Mumbai and Threco Company. It has been receiving encouraging response from residents across the city.

To participate, citizens can register their details—name, address, contact number, and type of e-waste—using a QR code shared on NMMC’s social media or via this Google Form link. A dedicated vehicle will then visit the registered address and collect the e-waste directly from the doorstep.

"The main objective is to ensure safe, responsible, and environmentally friendly disposal of electronic waste," said an NMMC spokesperson. "This not only helps reduce the harmful impact of e-waste on the environment but also encourages citizens to adopt sustainable practices."

The civic body has urged all environment-conscious citizens and groups in Navi Mumbai to come forward and contribute to the city’s cleanliness and ecological well-being through this thoughtful initiative.