Navi Mumbai: Green Activists Form Silent Human Chain on World Migratory Bird Day to Save DPS Lake

City-based green groups observed World Migratory Bird Day in Flamingo City on Saturday with a silent human chain protest, conveying a clear message not to disturb flamingo homes, which are vital wetlands.

Holding a large banner with the hashtag #SaveDPSflamingoLake and placards, the silent protesters raised their united voice for the voiceless avian guests who call the Mumbai region their home during the winter and summer months.

"The 30-acre DPS Flamingo Lake has been under threat with vested interests blocking tidal water flow and rendering it dry, in violation of the Bombay High Court judgment. The main channel on the south side of the lake was buried with the construction of the passenger water transport terminal, known as the Nerul jetty," pointed out NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar.

Over 10 flamingos died, and five were injured as the birds landing at the lake became disoriented and scattered helter-skelter, he said. "We have been raising our voices at various levels for over a month, and it is high time that the government takes accountability and restores the lake," Kumar said.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MOEFCC), as well as the Chief Minister, responded to NatConnect’s complaint and directed an investigation into the water blockage at the lake. However, there has been no action on the ground yet, Kumar added.

Sandip Sareen from the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) said the violation is a clear-cut case of contempt of court, and the organization is consulting its legal teams.

"We are hopeful that the water flow to the lake will be restored, as officials from the Municipal Corporation, CIDCO, and the Forest Department visited the area to assess the crisis," said Anjali Agrawal of the Save Flamingos and Mangroves Forum.

"But we are thoroughly disappointed to see that even on this World Migratory Bird Day, we do not see flamingos coming over here," she said.

Vishnu Joshi of Parsik Greens wondered how CIDCO officials can be so heartless and irresponsible.

Some placards read: "Don’t Kill & Hurt Nature’s Beauty," "Flamingo City Without Flamingos?," "Wetlands are Not Wastelands," "Winged Wonders Need Protection," and "Stand Tall For Flamingos: Protect Their Sanctuary."

Belapur-based activist Hemant Katkar expressed regret that the concerned authorities appear unconcerned until people take to the streets. This attitude is unacceptable, and officials receiving hefty salaries from taxpayers' money must be held accountable for environmental destruction.