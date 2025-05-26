Navi Mumbai: Heavy Rain Strands 5 Tourists Near Kharghar Sector 6 Waterfall; All Rescued Safely

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (May 26, 2025): Five tourists were rescued near a waterfall close to Sector 6 in Kharghar after they were trapped due to heavy rainfall on Monday. The group had ventured about 600 to 700 meters from ground level near the base of the waterfall when the intense water flow made it impossible for them to return. Kharghar Police arrived at the spot and safely rescued all five individuals.

The rescued tourists have been identified as Mahesh Subhash Shirgad, 22, Rakesh Velmurugan, 18, Pratik Jog, 18, Ramesh Chingmete, 19, and Sahil Shaikh, 21. All of them are residents of Sion Koliwada in Mumbai

Fire department personnel along with Kharghar Police carried out the rescue operation successfully.

Despite restrictions on visiting the Pandavkada waterfall area, several tourists continue to flout rules and visit the spot during monsoon season. Authorities have once again urged the public to follow safety guidelines and avoid entering restricted zones.